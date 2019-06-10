Two people taken to hospital after car and bus collide in Scarborough

The site of the crash.
Two people were taken to hospital on Friday following a crash involving a car and a bus in Scarborough.

North Yorkshire Police received reports of the incident shortly after 5pm on Friday June 7.

The crash, which involved a car and a bus, happened at the junction of A170 and Seamer Moor Lane, known as Dicky Harpers.

A spokeswoman for the force said: "No serious injuries were apparent at the scene and two people were taken to hospital as a precaution."