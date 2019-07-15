Two rescued in two different three-hour operations this weekend

Two people have been rescued in two different three-hour operations this weekend.

On Sunday, Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team were called out to Gilling East shortly after 4.30pm to assist a casualty who had fallen off their mountain bike in Yearsley Wood.

The team in action.

The team used a vacuum mattress and bell stretcher to carry the casualty to the waiting Yorkshire Air Ambulance helicopter.

After attending this incident, it wasn't long until the team were redeployed.

At 7.30pm volunteers were called out by the ambulance service to help a patient with a lower leg injury on Egton High Moor.

The casualty was treated on the find site with the help of a medical officer from Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team who lived nearby.

They were then carried across the moor to the waiting ambulance.