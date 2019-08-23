Two vehicle crash on A64 - road blocked in both directions

There has been a two vehicle crash on the A64 this morning.

North Yorkshire Police say the road is blocked in both directions near Huttons Ambo, Ryedale.

It has been reported that everyone is out of the vehicles and have been taken to hospital to get injuries treated.

Officers say there will be traffic delays and ask drivers to avoid the route where possible.

The crash has also caused a service disruption to the Coastliner bus. It will be taking a diversion from Malton through Stamford bridge westbound until the road has reopened.