Two women taken to hospital after crash in Gristhorpe

Two women were injured and taken to hospital after a collision yesterday evening.

Scarborough and Filey Fire and Rescue Service crews attended the two vehicle collision on Bowes Lane, Gristhorpe, at around 6pm.

A spokesperson from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "One female was taken to hospital with a suspected broken arm, a second female casualty was removed from a vehicle by the fire service using hydraulic cutting equipment and taken to hospital with suspected pelvis and head injuries."