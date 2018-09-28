Two women taken to hospital after crash in Gristhorpe

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene yesterday evening
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene yesterday evening

Two women were injured and taken to hospital after a collision yesterday evening.

Scarborough and Filey Fire and Rescue Service crews attended the two vehicle collision on Bowes Lane, Gristhorpe, at around 6pm.

A spokesperson from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "One female was taken to hospital with a suspected broken arm, a second female casualty was removed from a vehicle by the fire service using hydraulic cutting equipment and taken to hospital with suspected pelvis and head injuries."