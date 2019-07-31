Two women taken to Scarborough hospital following incident on beach

Emergency services responded to two women in distress on Osgodby beach last night.

Coastguard Rescue Teams and North Yorkshire Police were called around 10pm from a woman requesting assistance for herself and a friend, who were both in distress.

A spokesperson from North Yorkshire Police said: "Coastguard and police attended and located the two women.

"Both women were transported to Scarborough District Hospital one by ambulance, the other by North Yorkshire Police officers.

"No serious injuries reported – both believed to be suffering from shock and dehydration."

