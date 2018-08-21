Two Yorkshire chippies named in UK’S 20 top fish and chip shops

The UK’s 20 best fish and chip shops have recently been revealed, making up the shortlist for the Fish and Chip Shop of the Year Award, one of 14 categories in the 2019 National Fish & Chip Awards.

Two of Yorkshire’s very own fish and chip shops have made the shortlist and have been named in this top 20 list.

Papa's Fish and Chips, located in Hull, East Yorkshire and Mister C's, located in Selby, North Yorkshire are both included in the top 20 list

The National Fish & Chip Awards

Organised by Seafish, the annual National Fish & Chip Awards is a highly-regarded competition which recognises the best of the best in the fish and chip industry.

These top 20 fish and chip shops represent the best in the UK and will now compete in two further rounds of judging in the quest to become the nation’s number one.

20 businesses are shortlisted across 10 judging regions: Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, North East England, North West England, Midlands, Eastern England, London & South East England, Central & Southern England and South West England.

How each shop is assessed

Each shop will be carefully assessed on a range of elements including: sustainable sourcing policies, menu development and innovation, staff training policies and processes and wider marketing and promotional activity and techniques.

The quality of the fish and chips on offer and the levels of customer service provided by staff will also be judged as part of the awards process.

The shortlisted shops will undergo a further phase of mystery diner judging inspections over the next few weeks, in order to reduce the Top 20 down to a Top 10 shortlist.

The final stage of judging will then be held in London in January 2019.

Marcus Coleman, Chief Executive Officer at Seafish, said: “This flagship award category showcases the leading fish and chip businesses across the country. The Top 20 shops have demonstrated real commitment to quality in a number of areas, not just food, and have worked extremely hard to earn their place on this list.

“There’s a tremendous amount of talent to be seen across the Top 20, and we wish them all the best in the next round of judging as we know how much this competition means to all of them.”.

The potential champion fish and chip shops are:

Lows Traditional Fish & Chip Shop, Westhill, Aberdeenshire

The Fish Hoose, Thornton, Fife

Shillingfords, Neath, West Glamorgan

The Crispy Cod, Tonyrefail, Rhondda Cynon Taf

Dolphin Takeaway, Dungannon, County Tyrone

Silverfin's Traditional Fish & Chips, Newry, County Armagh

Mister C's, Selby, North Yorkshire

Papa's Fish and Chips, Hull, East Yorkshire

Angel Lane Chippie, Penrith, Cumbria

Frydays of Kendal, Kendal, Cumbria

Golden Carp Chippy, Redditch, Worcestershire

Winyates Chippy, Redditch, Worcestershire

Frydales, Leicester, Leicestershire

Papa's Fish and Chips, Cleethorpes, Lincolnshire

Olley’s Fish Experience, Herne Hill, London

Poppies Fish & Chips, Soho, London

Captain’s Fish and Chips, Hoddesdon, Hertfordshire

Sidney and Sons Fish and Chips, Hoddesdon, Hertfordshire

Harbour Lights, Falmouth, Cornwall

Krispies Fish & Chips, Exmouth, Devon

The winner of the Fish and Chip Shop of the Year Award will be announced at The National Fish & Chip Awards’ 31st anniversary ceremony in London on January 24 2019.

To view the full shortlist visit fishisthedish.co.uk/win/national-fish-chip-awards or follow @fishisthedish #FishnChipAwards