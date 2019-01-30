Ultrabeat heading to Mecca

Ultrabeat, who have released countless records including the top ten remix Pretty Green Eyes, will be performing in Scarborough next month.

The stars will be making an in-club appearance on Saturday 9 February at Mecca Scarborough.

Bingo players can expect the usual early session at 6.30pm, before diving into Bonkers at 9pm. Ultrabeat will then take to the stage from 11.45pm with the club, for one night only, being converted into a night club just for the group’s arrival.

Paul Webb, general manager at Mecca Scarborough, said: “We are thrilled to be welcoming internationally renowned Ultrabeat to our club.

“Everyone has worked so hard to get everything ready for Ultrabeat’s arrival, and we can’t wait to show the locals.”

To attend a Mecca Club you need to be aged 18 years or over.