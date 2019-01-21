Ultrabeat to perform at Mecca Scarborough

Ultrabeat, who have performed in every corner of the globe and scored a big hit with the remix Pretty Green Eyes, are due to play at Mecca Scarborough next month.

The international stars will be making an in-club appearance on Saturday February 9, for what will certainly be a huge night of mayhem.

Bingo players can expect the usual early session at 6.30pm, before diving into Bonkers at 9pm.

Ultrabeat will then take to the stage from 11.45pm, with the club for one night only being converted into a night club just for the group’s arrival.

Paul Webb, general manager at Mecca Scarborough, said: “We are thrilled to be welcoming internationally renowned Ultrabeat to our club!

“Everyone has worked so hard to get everything ready for Ultrabeat’s arrival, and we can’t wait to show the locals.

“We have a night of fun and entertainment lined up for all attendees.

“From bingo to DJ acts, we’re really looking forward to inviting everyone through the doors for what is set to be a night to remember!”

Customers can purchase standard tickets for the performance for £10.

To attend a Mecca Club, you need to be aged 18 years or over - please bring photo ID to prove you are over 18.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/bonkers-bingo-15061412005