Uncertain future for Scarborough's Debenhams as retail giant goes into administration

Retail giant Debenhams has gone into administration after its board rejected a £200 rescue plan from Sports Direct.

The retailer's lenders have seized control of the company, however, under the pre-pack administration passed through by the department store, the business will continue to operate.

Debenhams is now looking at planned closures and renegotiating rents with landlords in order to tackle its debts.

A list of stores that could be affected is yet to be released meaning that the future of the Scarborough store, as well as that of dozens of stores across the country, remains uncertain.

