Unforgettable year for Sea Cadet Brandon

What a year it’s been for Petty Officer Cadet Brandon Palmer, of Scarborough Sea Cadets, rubbing shoulders with Royalty and completing his year in post as the Navy Board Cadet.

In April, he became the first-ever First Sea Lord Cadet for Eastern Area Sea Cadets which he was presented by Admiral Sir Phillip Jones RN, the current First Sea Lord, at a ceremony in Portsmouth on board HMS Victory.

In a full year, he represented Scarborough Sea Cadets and the town in high profile events around the country.

In March, Brandon attended the Mountbatten Festival of Music which consisted of escorting VIPs including the Duke of Edinburgh, Princess Anne and the First Sea Lord to their seats.

He attended the Sea Cadet Corps national competitions and multiple meetings with the navy board as the link between the Sea Cadets and the Royal Navy. His role included voicing issues and ideas from the cadets throughout the year, culminating with the cadets national conference at Weymouth to the hierarchy of the Corps including CEO Martin Coles and Captain Sea Cadets Phillip Russell RN.

He had the honour at the National Trafalgar Parade of carrying the casket holding a piece of Nelson’s ensign that flew onboard HMS Victory during the battle. He spent a day on the German battleship SMS Hessen and took part in the training exercise The Thursday War.

Commanding Officer of TS Scarborough, Sub Lt Natalie Davies RNR, said: “Brandon has had an amazing time and I’m immensely proud of all he has achieved, not this year but as a Sea Cadet.

“He has shown true qualities that we strive to install in our cadets and he will always be our first-ever first Sea Lord Cadet.”