University in commitment to Scarborough

Coventry University is set to formalise its commitment to improving the economic, social and cultural wellbeing of Scarborough and the surrounding area.

Coventry University, which has its site CU Scarborough in the town, joins 30 other institutions in committing to produce a ‘Civic University Agreement’ in partnership with local government and other major institutions.

The new agreement is a key recommendation in a report published by the Civic University Commission set up by the UPP Foundation and chaired by the former head of the civil service, Lord Kerslake. Over the last year, the UPP Foundation has been seeking views up and down the country on the role of universities in their towns and cities.

CU played an active role in the commission’s review, submitting examples of its civic activity at its sites in Coventry, Scarborough and London.

Kay Fraser, interim associate pro vice chancellor at CU Scarborough, said: “We are very proud of the contribution we have made and continue to make in Scarborough, not just through the provision of education but by supporting jobs, leading innovation, sharing skills, and opening up opportunities for all.

“We are fully committed to building on the work we do in Scarborough with partners across local government, business and the third sector.”