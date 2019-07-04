"Unprecedented" number of visitors for Armed Forces Day give Scarborough lifeguards busy start to season

RNLI Lifeguards in Scarborough have been praised for the work they did last weekend when an 'unprecedented' number of visitors flocked to South Bay.

Armed Forces Day and temperatures of 26 degrees both drew massive crowds to the coast, presenting a challenge for the beach lifeguards.

An estimated 30,000 people visited Scarborough's South Bay last weekend. PIC: Richard Ponter

Daily patrols started on Saturday June 29, when South Bay beach had an estimated 30,000 visitors.

The RNLI described the day as the busiest start to the season in Scarborough in recent memory.

Lifeguards were equally busy up and down the Yorkshire coast with numerous incidents including over 20 missing children.

Lifeguard supervisor Dave Brant said: “The number of visitors at the weekend was unprecedented. Our lifeguards did incredible work to keep beachgoers safe despite the challenging number of visitors. Luckily, the busiest part of the day coincided with high tide. Had it been low tide, we would’ve dealt with a lot more incidents and a lot more missing children.

“We would like to remind families that we have launched a wristband scheme in conjunction with the coastguard to aid in reuniting missing children with their families.

“The wristbands are free and can be collected at lifeboat and lifeguard stations and RNLI shops along the Yorkshire coast. Parents and guardians can write their contact details on the wristband, making it easier and quicker to reunite children if they get lost”.

For more information on how to stay safe on the coast this summer, visit the RNLI website.