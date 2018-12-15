Unwanted items call by PDSA staff

Staff and volunteers at Scarborough PDSA shop are urging animal lovers to lend a helping paw to injured pets.

Residents are being asked to have a clear-out and donate any unwanted items or Christmas gifts to help sick and injured pets in the local area.

Items needed in the shop include CDs, DVDs, books and toys, as well as men’s and ladies clothes, shoes, handbags and accessories.

PDSA Shop manager Julie Griffiths said: “Is your wardrobe bulging with unworn clothes or your shelves full of books you never read?

“Why not have a clear-out this weekend and donate your unwanted items to PDSA? As well as de-cluttering your home, you’ll be helping raise money for the pets of local people in need.

“We’re appealing for all types of items, especially books, CDs and DVDs, which are popular with our customers. We also need home furnishings such as vases, pictures and ornaments, as well as good quality men’s, ladies and children’s clothes. All funds raised will help local sick and injured pets.”

Donations can be taken to the shop, located at 79a Newborough, (opposite Marks and Spencer front door) from Monday to Saturday, between 9am and 5pm and 10am and 4pm on a Sunday.