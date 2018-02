Traffic is running slowly on the A171 through Burniston following a collision involving a coach and a lorry.

Pictures show a coach blocking Mill Lane in Burniston at the Limestone Road junction following a collision with a lorry.

Damage caused to the front of the coach.

North Yorkshire Police are now at the scene following reports of the crash at 11.30am today (Thursday February 15).

Drivers are warned that traffic is still flowing but is moving slowly.

The A171 runs between Scarborough and Whitby.