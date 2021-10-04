The incident response unit was in attendance

At 10.15am this morning (Monday October 4) the hotel received a telephone call with what has now been proven to be a bomb hoax.

Emergency services attended the area and evacuated the building and erected cordon as a precautionary measure.

Specialist teams conducted thorough checks of the building and surrounding area and have found no evidence of any threat to public safety.

Access to the building has now been authorised, staff and guests have been allowed to return and the cordon has been removed.

A statement on the police website read: "The safety of everyone in the area and the emergency services who attended is our priority and we thank the staff, guests of the hotel and members of the public for their patience while we worked to establish the circumstances around the incident."