UPDATED: Driver taken to hospital after Scarborough crash

The driver of a vehicle which flipped on its side during a crash in Scarborough has been taken to hospital.
Emergency services were called to a crash at Peashom Roundabout this moring (Friday April 13).
The driver of the blue Citroen, which landed on its side, has been taken to hospital.
A passenger in the yellow Peugeot 107 is believe to have suffered a minor cut to the forehead from the airbag.
The incident happened off the roundabout this morning and two cars crashed on Burniston Road near the Northstead Manor Drive junction.