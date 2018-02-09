UPDATED: Elderly woman hit by Land Rover

An elderly woman has been taken to hospital after she was hit by a Land Rover in Ramshill Road.

Emergency services were called to Ramshill Road at 8.55am this morning (February 9) after reports that an elderly woman has been hit by a car outside Ramshill Hotel.

North Yorkshire Police closed the road and divert traffic to West Street but Ramshill Road has been reopened.

The woman has been taken to York District Hospital but is believed to have suffered minor injuries.

It's the third incident this week where a pedestrian has been hit by a car.

Yesterday an 11-year-old girl was hit by a car at Green Lane near Scalby School. She is believed to have suffered serious but not life threatening injuries.

On Tuesday February 6, a 13-year-old boy was hit by a car at Crossgates injuring his ankle.