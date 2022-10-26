UPDATED - ROAD CLOSED: A169 Whitby to Pickering road closed due to 'serious' collision
The A169 Whitby to Pickering Road has been closed by police after a serious road traffic collision.
North Yorkshire Police received reports of a road traffic collision on the A169 near RAF Fylingdales at 07.42am this morning (Wednesday October 26).
The A169 has been closed between Saltersgate Bank and the Goathland turn off and is expected to remain closed for some time.
There is currently a local diversion in place, however, police are asking HGVs to avoid the area.
Anyone who has witnessed the collision is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for the Force Control Room quoting reference number NYP-26102022-0081.