A169 Whitby to Pickering road closed due to 'serious' collision

North Yorkshire Police received reports of a road traffic collision on the A169 near RAF Fylingdales at 07.42am this morning (Wednesday October 26).

The A169 has been closed between Saltersgate Bank and the Goathland turn off and is expected to remain closed for some time.

There is currently a local diversion in place, however, police are asking HGVs to avoid the area.