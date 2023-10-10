News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Keir Starmer Labour conference speech crashed by protester
Mental health is the main reason kids call Childline, charity reveals
Grocery inflation drops again with butter now 16p cheaper
Bodies of 1,500 Hamas fighters found on Israeli territory
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK

Urgent appeal launched for missing Scarborough man Christopher Bell

North Yorkshire Police is urgently searching for Christopher Alexander Bell who has been reported missing from the Scarborough area.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 10th Oct 2023, 13:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 14:59 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Christopher was last seen at his home in Scarborough at 10.15am on Monday October 9.

It is thought that he travelled by bus to Northway at around 11.10am and has not been seen since.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He is described as white, with salt and pepper hair (a mixture of white and darker colours), brown eyes, and of average build.

Christopher Alexander Bell, 57, is missing from his Scarborough home.Christopher Alexander Bell, 57, is missing from his Scarborough home.
Christopher Alexander Bell, 57, is missing from his Scarborough home.
Most Popular

He may be wearing a baseball cap and usually carries a walking stick.

If you believe you have recently seen Christopher, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 if you believe you may know where he is now.

If you can, please quote reference 12230191990 when doing so.

Christopher - if you see this message, please let someone know where you are, we just want to make sure that you are safe.

Related topics:North Yorkshire PoliceScarborough