Christopher was last seen at his home in Scarborough at 10.15am on Monday October 9.

It is thought that he travelled by bus to Northway at around 11.10am and has not been seen since.

He is described as white, with salt and pepper hair (a mixture of white and darker colours), brown eyes, and of average build.

He may be wearing a baseball cap and usually carries a walking stick.

If you believe you have recently seen Christopher, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 if you believe you may know where he is now.

If you can, please quote reference 12230191990 when doing so.