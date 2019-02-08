Urgent appeal to find missing man from Pickering

Police have issued an urgent appeal to help find a man missing from Pickering.

50-year-old Nicholas Harper was last seen yesterday morning as he left his home address in Pickering in his black 15-reg Citroen Picasso to go to work in York.

He is 5ft 5ins tall and described as stocky build with dark brown short hair and a full beard. He is believed to be wearing a three piece suit and shirt.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Nicholas’ welfare and are appealing to the public for information as to his whereabouts.

Anyone who might have seen Nicholas, or have any information, should contact 101, press 1 and pass information to the Force Control Room. If you have an immediate sighting of him, please call 999.

Reference number is 12190023491.