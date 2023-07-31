News you can trust since 1882
Urgent appeal to find missing man last seen at Scarborough Hospital

North Yorkshire Police have issued an urgent appeal to locate 45-years-old Graham Kenneally.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 31st Jul 2023, 14:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 14:45 BST

Graham was last seen at Scarborough Hospital, at around 10am this morning, Monday, July 31.

He was last seen wearing a white denim jacket, with dark blue trousers and black adidas trainers.

He’s of a medium build, 5 feet 4 tall, with hair that is described as being blonde/ginger/grey, and may possibly be limping.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Graham’s welfare and are now urgently trying to locate him.

They are asking for anyone who may have seen him, or knows where he is, to contact them immediately.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Graham if you are reading this, please get in touch with someone, we just want to know that you are safe.”

If you have seen Graham, or have information that could assist police, contact us as a matter of urgency by calling 101.

If you know Graham’s immediate whereabouts, call 999.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number NYP-31072023-0160 when passing information.