Urgent appeal to find missing man who attempted to walk from Scarborough to West Yorkshire without his medication
North Yorkshire Police are urgently appealing for information to locate a missing 26-year-old in Scarborough.
Jack Morris was last seen visiting family in Scarborough on Sunday September 4, at 10am.
North Yorkshire Police are concerned for his welfare as he is believed to be without prescribed medication.
Police enquiries are ongoing in Scarborough and support is being provided by West Yorkshire Police and British Transport Police.
Jack left his family saying he was going to walk back home, however he did not take his clothes, keys or bank card with him.
Jack is described as being six foot two inches tall, with brown hair shaved at the sides and facial hair on his chin.
He also has two distinctive tattoos, one of the word ‘reckless’ and one of the word ‘righteous’, both on one of his arms.
He was last seen wearing blue-grey shorts, a beige t-shirt, black socks, and black trainers.
If you have seen Jack since Sunday morning or have any information about his whereabouts is, contact North Yorkshire Police immediately on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.
Quote reference number 12220159873 when providing details.