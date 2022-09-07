Jack Morris has been missing since Sunday September 4.

Jack Morris was last seen visiting family in Scarborough on Sunday September 4, at 10am.

North Yorkshire Police are concerned for his welfare as he is believed to be without prescribed medication.

Police enquiries are ongoing in Scarborough and support is being provided by West Yorkshire Police and British Transport Police.

Jack left his family saying he was going to walk back home, however he did not take his clothes, keys or bank card with him.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack is described as being six foot two inches tall, with brown hair shaved at the sides and facial hair on his chin.

He also has two distinctive tattoos, one of the word ‘reckless’ and one of the word ‘righteous’, both on one of his arms.

He was last seen wearing blue-grey shorts, a beige t-shirt, black socks, and black trainers.

If you have seen Jack since Sunday morning or have any information about his whereabouts is, contact North Yorkshire Police immediately on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.