Urgent appeal to find missing Scarborough man Steven Burke

Steven Burke, 48, was last seen at his home on Queen's Terrace in Scarborough last Wednesday (August 11) and is believed to have since travelled to the Bournemouth area.

Mr Burke has dark coloured, short hair and is believed to be driving a silver Renault Trafic van with roof bars, tinted rear windows and a ladder on the back. Officers are extremely concerned for his welfare.

A police spokesperson said: "If you have any information which could help locate him please call 101 quoting ref: 12210182297 or call 999 for an immediate sighting."