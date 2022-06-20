Urgent appeal to find vulnerable and missing Scarborough pensioner Trevor Jones

Trevor Jones, 73, was reported missing from Scarborough earlier this afternoon.

He was last seen getting off a train and heading into Malton at 10am on June 20. Mr Jones was carrying a number of carrier bags and pulling a large black suitcase behind him.

Officers said they are very concerned for Mr Jones' welfare. He is pictured wearing dark blue jeans, a dark-coloured top with a grey suit jacket and black trainers.

Have you seen Trevor Jones, pictured, who is missing from Scarborough?

Anyone who has seen Mr Jones or knows his location is urged to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, or 999 with an immediate sighting.