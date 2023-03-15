Michael Hainsworth, 40, from Scarborough, is believed to be in the Filey area.

Police say he is described as white, 5ft 8ins, slim build, with short brown hair.

When last seen he was wearing a maroon hoodie and maroon padded coat with fur around the hood, dark tracksuit bottoms and trainers.

Numerous police officers, a police drone and the Coastguard helicopter have been involved in the search to find him.

Officers are very concerned for his welfare, and are urging anyone who knows where he is to contact North Yorkshire Police via 101 - or 999 with an immediate sighting.

