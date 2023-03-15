News you can trust since 1882
Urgent appeal to locate missing Scarborough man believed to be in Filey

North Yorkshire Police are urgently searching for a missing man in the Yorkshire coast area.

By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 15th Mar 2023, 08:53 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 11:25 GMT

Michael Hainsworth, 40, from Scarborough, is believed to be in the Filey area.

Police say he is described as white, 5ft 8ins, slim build, with short brown hair.

When last seen he was wearing a maroon hoodie and maroon padded coat with fur around the hood, dark tracksuit bottoms and trainers.

Michael Hainsworth, 40, from Scarborough, is currently missing.
Numerous police officers, a police drone and the Coastguard helicopter have been involved in the search to find him.

Officers are very concerned for his welfare, and are urging anyone who knows where he is to contact North Yorkshire Police via 101 - or 999 with an immediate sighting.

Quote reference number 12230045400 when passing information.

