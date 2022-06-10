Urgent appeal to locate missing woman Britany Wheldon in Scarborough.

Britany Wheldon, 21, has been missing since yesterday, Thursday June 9.

Her car was last seen entering Palm Court Car Park in Scarborough at 7.10am yesterday, and she hasn’t been seen since.

She is described as around 5ft 4ins tall, of slim build with long blonde hair.

North Yorkshire Police believe she may be wearing a blue hooded top and grey leggings.

Police say they are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare and are now asking for anyone who may have seen Britany, or who has information about her whereabouts, to contact them immediately.

Anyone who has seen her, or has information that could assist police, is asked to call 101.

Dial 999 if you have an immediate sighting.