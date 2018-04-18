Urgent appeal to trace missing Hunmanby man: Police believe he may be in Bempton Cliffs area

POLICE have launched an urgent appeal to help find a missing man from Hunmanby near Filey.

Jan Vanee, 51, was reported missing last night (Tues April 17).

His grey Ford Mondeo, was last seen in Kilham Village in the East Riding of Yorkshire at 2.15pm yesterday.

It is believed he could now be in the Bempton Cliffs area.

He is described as white, around 6ft 3in tall, of slim build and has light brown hair and blue eyes.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman, said: "Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Jan’s welfare and are appealing to the public for information as to his whereabouts.

If you think you might have seen Jan, or have any information, please contact police. Dial 101, press 1 and pass information to the Force Control Room. If you have an immediate sighting of him, please call 999."