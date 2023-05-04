Urgent search for 69-year-old woman missing from Staxton, near Scarborough
An urgent search is under way for a missing Staxton woman.
North Yorkshire Police are searching for a woman missing from her home in Staxton, Ryedale.
Jacqueline Glass, 69, went out for a walk at about 8pm last night (May 3) but she has not returned home.
As she only moved there recently, she may not be familiar with the area.
She is described as white, with straight, shoulder-length dark brown hair.
When last seen she was wearing a white jacket, a red polo-neck jumper, black trousers, white gloves and white slip-on shoes.
If you have seen Jacqueline, or know where she is, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101.
Dial 999 with an immediate sighting.
Please quote reference number NYP-03052023-0548.