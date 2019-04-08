UTC students shine to engineer success

Scarborough UTC students have achieved incredible success in two national competitions, with students set to represent the UK on the international stage.

F1 in Schools is an international STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) competition which aims to change the perception of science, technology, engineering and maths by challenging students to take part in a fun project with Formula 1 at the centre of it.

The two UTC teams; Avidity and Orbit, performed incredibly well and sailed through the regional rounds to get through to the national finals.

Team Avidity came out on top in the national final, winning the Best Engineered Car and the Team Sportsmanship award. They will now go on to represent the UK at the world finals later in the year.

The UK Space Design Competition is a science and engineering competition designed as a simulation of life in industry.

Students work in teams to solve a request for proposal, completing the task over the course of just one day, they then present their proposal to a specialist team of judges.

After the success of the team, Joe Lathan was voted to represent the EU at the International Space Settlement Competition at the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida.

Joe Lathan said: “The first thing we do is select leaders of each department, I was voted the president – we have a few hours to get our ideas together and start designing and then we do a run through of the presentation, because at the end we present to multiple judges.

“The most exciting part was probably just being there, I mean, I love London but presenting in front of the Nasa judges was really nerve racking but very exciting.”

Principal Lee Kilgour said: “We’re incredibly proud of the F1 in Schools and the UK Space Design teams and they have done extremely well to reach the national finals.”