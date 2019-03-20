UTC team have right formula for victory

Avidity Racing, a team of five students from Scarborough UTC, won three awards at the recent F1 in Schools UK Finals 2019.

The team have now earned themselves a place at the World Finals later this year.

The team of 14 to 16 year olds won the Best Engineered Car in the Development Class Award, the Team Sportsmanship Award and came second overall in the Development Class, taking home a haul of three trophies as well as the coveted trip to a, yet to be announced, international destination for the World Finals.

F1 in Schools is a hugely popular competition, engaging and inspiring students about Engineering by practical application of STEM skills to create their own Formula 1 team and a scale-model car from scratch.

Andrew Denford, founder and chairman of F1 in Schools, said: “I’m blown away.

“We’ve seen the UK record beaten by nine teams, a tight race on and off the track for podium places with talented UK Champions crowned at our biggest UK event with over 250 students, held at one of the largest manufacturing facilities in the world building the wings for the Airbus.”

The UK Champions win a trip to the headquarters of an F1 team and the podium teams win a trip to the Formula 1 Rolex British Grand Prix weekend at Silverstone.