Valentine's Day engagement party for Scarborough couple, aged 86 and 84

Love is in the air at a Scarborough care home, where two residents have proved that age is no barrier to finding your perfect partner.

Gordon Smith, 86, and Anne-Marie Sullivan, 84, will be celebrating their engagement with residents, friends and staff at Scarborough Hall Care Home.

The couple have both been living in the home for just over a year. They started to spend time together about 10 months ago, after they sat at the same table for lunch one day and struck up a conversation.

Gordon and Anne-Marie said: "Finding one another later in life makes us appreciate the time we have to spend together is precious."

The party is being thrown for the couple by the care staff and catering team at the home, in Mount View Avenue, Scarborough, which is run by care provider brighterkind .

Leanne Walsh, the home’s activities coordinator said: “This really will be a very special Valentine’s for everyone in the home as we celebrate Gordon and Anne-Marie becoming engaged.”