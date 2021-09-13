Valley Bridge in Scarborough closed to allow police and fire crews to help woman on wrong side of fence

File photo. (JPI Media)

On Sunday September 12 just before 1pm police received reports of a female in distress who had gone to the wrong side of the bridge's fence.

Police say the quick response of the public allowed all emergency services to respond, which resulted in the Fire Service being able to use their platform to safely remove the female from the bridge.

North Yorkshire Police have thanked people for their patience and understanding whilst the bridge was closed.

The female involved was left in the care of medical services.

If you feel that you need to speak to someone, no matter what time of day, the Samaritans free number is 116 123.