Valley Bridge, Scarborough: Man arrested after assaulting a Police Officer

A Scarborough man has been arrested for causing a public nuisance and assaulting a Police Officer, following an incident that saw Valley Bridge closed yesterday afternoon.

Police received a call at 10.30am on Tuesday regarding a concern for the safety of a 35-year-old man.

Officers began a search for the man and at 11.40am he was was located on Valley Bridge and was threatening to harm himself.

Foreshore Road and the road upper and lower to the bridge were closed to allow specially trained officers to attend and deal with the incident.

At 5.30pm the man was successfully brought down from the bridge.

He currently remains in police custody.