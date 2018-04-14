Vantage team raises £28,927 for youth cause

Vantage Toyota and Kia Scarborough, part of Vantage Motor Group, has almost trebled its fundraising target after taking part in a dealership driving tour.

A team from the dealerships helped to generate almost £30,000 for The Prince’s Trust Million Makers campaign after hitting the road.

The team’s efforts have been rewarded as Vantage Motor Group was also announced as the competition’s regional winners in Yorkshire and the Humber.

The charity campaign challenges businesses to raise £10,000 within a six month period with the total raised going towards a national target of £1,000,000.

The funds generated are used to transform the lives of disadvantaged young people around the country.

Peter Stableford a member of the Vantage Toyota and Kia Scarborough team, said: “The challenge was a tough ask but also a great opportunity to fly the flag for Scarborough while helping to generate money for such an important charity.

“It was a thoroughly enjoyable day with a friendly rivalry between teams along the route and well worth the early start.”

To support Team Vantage in its Million Makers challenge, please visit: http://bit.ly/VMilMak or text TVMM77 and your donation in £ to 70070.