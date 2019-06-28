Vessel towed into Whitby Harbour by RNLI lifeboat

A vessel has been towed into Whitby Harbour by the RNLI Whitby lifeboat George and Mary Webb.

Humber Coastguard Operations Centre contacted Whitby Coastguard team yesterday evening at around 7.30pm to assist with the vessel.

Whitby RNLI lifeboat had also been tasked with the same vessel earlier in the evening.

A spokesperson from the coastguard said: "Upon arrival at the scene, Coastguards liaised with Whitby Harbour staff regarding the location the vessel was to be brought to.

"Coastguards assisted with bringing the vessel alongside and moving it onto a berth on the Fish Quay.

"Team members then checked whether any further assistance was necessary. As no further help was needed, all units were stood down.

"If you see anyone in trouble on the coast dial 999 and ask for the coastguard."