VIDEO DRAW for the Scarborough Primary Schools Partnership and Mark Barber Soccer Schools World Cup

Scarborough Primary Schools will be going for glory in their own World Cup on Saturday morning.

The event, which has been organised by Mark Barber and Tony Hackworth of the Mark Barber Soccer Schools, in conjunction with the Scarborough Primary Schools Partnership, will take place at Braeburn School.

Mark Barber & Tony Hackworth

A total of 16 teams from years five and six will be pushing for the honours from the first kick off at 9.30am.

There will be a presentation after the competition, which will include medals and a trophy for the winners, as well as player of the tournament, goalkeeper of the tournament and top scorer trophies.

The schools involved are: Northstead x2, Seamer & Irton x2, Gladstone Road x 2, Braeburn, Barrowcliff, Cayton, Overdale, Lindhead, Hinderwell, Wheatcroft, St Martin's, St Peter's and Newby & Scalby.