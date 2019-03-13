VIDEO: Edgehill Reserves collect the Scarborough & District FA Junior Cup Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Edgehill Reserves lifted the Junior Cup on Wednesday night after a penalty shoot-out win against Lealholm. Here they are lifting the cup Edgehill Reserves and Lealholm battle it out Scarborough Hospital boss says loss of breast oncology outpatient services has 'no ideal solution' and that the problem is 'not of his making'