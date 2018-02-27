Video: Heavy snow hits the A64 near Scarborough

Dash cam footage shows the treacherous route commuters tackled on the A64 between Scarborough and Sherburn this morning.

Cars have been abandoned on the A171 and there are reports of long delays on Scalby Road as the 'Beast from the East' hits Scarborough today (Tuesday February 27).

This is the A64 on the Seamer bypass this morning

Traffic on the A64 is still moving but drivers are urged to be careful as heavy snow persists.

A number of schools across the borough have been closed including Scarborough UTC. For more updates click here.

Please note: The time and date on the footage is incorrect. The video was taken this morning at around 8.20am.