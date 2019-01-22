VIDEO: Homes near Futurist continue to shake despite 'successful' work to alleviate disruption

Despite the work carried out to alleviate the vibration felt near the Futurist demolition site, houses on Bland's Cliff are still shaking.

Last week piling work was stopped to bring forward part of the back-fill exercise on the site's rear wall.

Properties on Bland's Cliff have been shaking due to piling work.

This was meant to alleviate the level of noise and vibration experienced by nearby residents but according to some living close to the site, it hasn't worked and as piling resumed, so did the tremor.

A video taken by Mick Rivers, who had previously spoken out to report cracks outside his property, shows the metal light from his third floor lounge shaking as a result of pile driving.

Councillor Janet Jefferson, who first expressed the concerns of residents at a meeting of full council, said: "I emailed Nick Edwards and Chris Bourne [Scarborough Borough Council officers] to find out if the same type of piling would continue and unfortunately I was told that Willmott Dixon are using the same method.

"I'm really really worried. They told one of the residents that they have 15 hours worth of work left so they're hoping to finish by Friday."

Taking about the work carried out last week, a spokesperson from Willmott Dixon said 'good progress' had been made and that workers on site had 'successfully back-filled the sheet piles as planned'.

A newsletter sent out to residents reads: "We are being very thorough in ensuring the cliff is safe for many many decades to come, while at the same time doing our utmost to limit any inconvenience you experience as work continues."