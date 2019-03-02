VIDEO INTERVIEW: Scarborough Athletic boss Steve Kittrick on the loss against Witton Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Scarborough Athletic lost 2-1 at Witton Albion on Saturday thanks to two late goals for the hosts. Here's what boss Steve Kittrick had to say about the game, the worst 10 minutes of football all season and why Bailey Gooda isn't playing. Boro view Manager scoops the jackpot with rising star award