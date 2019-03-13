VIDEO INTERVIEW with Edgehill keeper Joe Wright and midfielder Carl Hepples after the Junior Cup win

Keeper Joe Wright and midfielder Carl Hepples played their part in Edgehill Reserves 3-0 penalty shoot-out win against Lealholm in the Junior Cup on Wednesday night.

Here's what they had to say.

Carl Hepples in action for Edgehill Reserves

Carl Hepples in action for Edgehill Reserves