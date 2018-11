The ladies team at Scarborough Football Scholarship are set to tackle the game's big guns.

The Scholars will take on teams from Leeds United, Barnsley, Rotherham United, Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest on Friday in a seven-a-side tournament at the Blades' training ground.

Some of the Scholars, who are set to tackle the big guns

They begin their campaign with a match against Bradford City, followed by two games against Nottingham Forest and Leeds United.

