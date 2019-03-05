VIDEO: Scarborough's traditional Shrove Tuesday Skipping on the Foreshore shows no sign of letting up after over 100 years

Skipping on the foreshore on Shrove Tuesday is a tradition that has lasted over 100 years in Scarborough, and its popularity shows no sign of slowing down.

Once again, a number of parents with school children made the most of the celebrations and joined in with the fun on the Seafront, with even the Mayor and Town Crier heading down to take a look at the goings on after finishing at the racing.

Eleanor and Loretta Nolan having fun with Dad Ben at the Pancake Day skipping

Early on, the weather threatened to affect the event, but it soon dried up and the sun shone on families at on the foreshore, adding to the fun.

Alongside the skipping, Scarborough Sea Cadets did their annual fundraiser, selling pancakes to members of the public heading to the sea front.