VIDEO: See the stunning Melbourne Coast views that Scarborough fundraiser witnessed during Skydive for St Catherine's Hospice

A Scarborough student, who took part in a Skydive in memory of her Grandad to raise money for St Catherine's Hospice, has shared a video of the experience, with stunning views of the Melbourne coastline.

Georgia Campbell, 19, of Falsgrave, took part in the dive from 15,000 feet on February 27 while on holiday in Melbourne, Australia.

Georgia Campbell on her skydive in Australia

Her grandad, Colin Stacey, passed away at home in 2016 after battling cancer and was cared for by the team at St Catherine’s.

With the skydive, she is aiming to raise £1,000 for the hospice, to help fund patient care.

She is currently just less than £300 under that target, however donations continue to come in.

If you would like to help Georgia reach her £1,000 target, go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/georgia-campbell1