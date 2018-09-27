VIDEO: University of Hull hub making 'positive impact' on Scarborough region

The University of Hull’s North Yorkshire Partnership Hub has just celebrated its first anniversary with a review of the positive impact it is making on industry, education and the community in Scarborough and the region.

It was established to extend the University’s strategic partnerships and activities with schools and colleges, businesses and community groups across North Yorkshire.

And the NYPH team has reported a busy and successful year in and around Scarborough and the Yorkshire Coast.

In July, the University of Hull’s Scarborough & North Yorkshire Children’s University hosted its biggest graduation ceremony at Scarborough Spa, where more than 165 children from 14 local primary schools celebrated their participation in extra-curricular activities promoted by the outreach programme and offered through dozens of learning destinations.

Children and parents gave excellent feedback to the scheme, with 98 per cent of parents surveyed agreeing that taking part in the Children’s University had improved their child’s engagement in independent learning and 90 per cent feeling the scheme had made a positive impact on their child’s aspirations and motivation at school.



Over the past year, NYPH delivered interactions with nearly 4,000 primary school pupils and had 7,900 interactions with secondary school pupils and young people in Further Education- an increase of 54% from the previous year- along with many of their parents.

These included STEM- related activities such as the high-profile Scarborough Engineering Week event, where the University was voted by the children as “The Most Informative Exhibit,” running a number of “Totally Awesome Science Demo” shows at the University of Hull-sponsored Scarborough UTC and working with York and York St John Universities in delivering campus visits, ‘aspiration days’ and careers events.

The Partnership Hub will continue to expand its activities to ensure more local children and young people have the opportunity to be inspired to learn and develop to their full potential.

Businesses in Scarborough and Ryedale have also benefitted from working with the University of Hull’s Scarborough team.

As main sponsor of the Scarborough Business Awards for the past two years, the University of Hull was keen to continue its work supporting growth of businesses in the region and the local economy.

In response to the shortage of skills in certain sectors locally, the University of Hull launched several new Degree Apprenticeship programmes in June having already successfully implemented them in Hull.

The Chartered Manager, Senior Leader and Supply Chain Leader Degree Apprenticeships are now available and several businesses in Scarborough and Pickering are taking the opportunity to use these to upskill and retain their valued talent.

As well as benefits for the businesses, Degree Apprenticeships also give individual employees the chance to gain a University degree qualification whilst continuing to work and earn a living.

Another way that businesses are connecting with the University is through its students. With more than 16,000 students, many of whom who are from the local area, the University provides the opportunity to place students from a range of disciplines in businesses.

This can be for a year’s placement, a shorter internship over summer or even to undertake bespoke projects. Sirius Minerals, McCain Foods and Scarborough Borough Council were just some of the organisations who recruited University of Hull students to work with them in this way.

Dorcas Taylor, CEO and Education Curator of Invisible Dust, an award-winning organisation focusing on art and the environment based at Woodened in Scarborough commented , ”Students bring new ideas that help us remain relevant to our audiences and keep our organisation healthy.”

University of Hull PHD students Natalie Lee and Layla Hendrow working as Young Curators for Invisible Dust both recognise that the experience is also enhancing their skills.

The University is proud to be involved for a third year with Scarborough Business Awards 2018 and is particularly excited to be hosting the first Scarborough and Coast Business Day on Friday, November 30.

With guest speakers Lord John Prescott, David Kerfoot, Chair of the York, North Yorkshire and East Riding Local Enterprise Partnership and Professor Susan Lea, Vice Chancellor, the University will be bringing together industry and academic experts to challenge thinking and best practice, so businesses come away inspired and informed.

As a team of local people, passionate about shaping a brighter future for the region, the North Yorkshire Partnership Hub is finding new and innovative ways of connecting the University of Hull with all kinds of organisations to make a positive difference in and around Scarborough and the Yorkshire Coast.

Other organisations are being urged to benefit from a positive, productive partnership with the University of Hull.

