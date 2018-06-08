View from the Zoo: Try your luck as a nature detective

Fancy being a nature detective over the summer? Head on down to Flamingo Land Resort

where you can take the steps to become a fully fledged nature explorer!

This week we are are launching our Nature Explorer Passports.

These are available from the education centre, reception and most onsite shops.

The passports are being launched as part of ‘Love Your Zoo Week’.

This annual event is coordinated by the British and Irish Association of Zoos and Aquaria (BIAZA) and encourages UK zoos to carry out events and activities to showcase the fantastic work they do.

The passports encourage you to explore local wildlife and have a go at pond dipping, bat walks, flower hunts, along with many other exciting activities.

Passports activities can be completed at the zoo or at home!

Each challenge receives a sticker and certificate as proof of your superb detective skills.

Completing five, 10 and 15 challenges results in a limited edition sew on badge that you can collect.

Other activities include eco art, wild picnics, moth trapping, bird spotting and bug hotel making! Enough to keep any keen explorer busy!

Events are free to day visitors, season ticket holders and holiday village guests, and you can book multiple activities at a time by phoning the call centre.

Last week’s moth trapping revealed some exciting finds.

We found Cinibar Moths, a vibrant black and red moth, Magpie Moths, a spotty cream, black and orange moth, and finally the star of the show, an Elephant Hawk Moth, a large lime green and bright pink moth.

The information from all our bird, bat and moth walks will be used by Flamingo Land to inform our Biodiversity Action Plan and encourage conservation of species.

Come along to our activities to enjoy more exciting finds.