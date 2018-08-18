Vintage opening at Pickering’s new antiques centre

Pickering’s newest antiques centre recently hosted its grand opening weekend with a ribbon cutting ceremony by the Mayoress of Pickering Joy Andrews.

Pickering’s last antiques centre closed in August last year and was sorely missed by locals and tourists alike.

The arrival of Pickering Antiques, which is situated between Surgery and Coopers of Pickering, has been hailed as a welcome addition to the town’s retail offering.

The store, which is owned by local business owner Craig Cooper, is the latest venture by the Cooper family who have been in business 124 years throughout three generations.

The antique centre comprises nine rooms across two floors with more than 30 dealers showcasing their collections.

Plans are already in place for several exciting ventures for the store over the coming six months ahead.

A spokesman said: “We’ve worked really hard over the past couple of months to turn the store into a place you can spend hours exploring making it a happy experience and for many a trip down memory lane.

“We are pleased to announce we will be hosting our own version of the BBC’s Antiques Roadshow in September.”

The Pickering Antiques Roadshow will be held on Sunday 16 September in Coopers of Pickering’s car park in a giant tent or open top tables weather depending.

Proceeds from the event will go to Ryedale Special Families, and North Air Ambulance.