Violent assault in Scarborough town centre: man in hospital with facial injuries

Police in Scarborough are appealing for witnesses and information about a violent incident which left a man hospitalised with serious facial injuries.

The incident occurred in St Thomas Street, near St Nicholas Street, between 1.45am and 1.55am on Sunday (18 November).

CCTV operators reported the incident to the police after spotting an altercation involving a group of men and women.

The injured man, who is aged 36 and from Middlesbrough, is receiving treatment at York District Hospital. He suffered fractures to his jaw, cheek bone, eye socket and nose.

Two men aged 37 and 30 and a 27-year-old woman, all from Scarborough, were arrested in connection with the incident. Following questioning, they were released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for the Scarborough Serious Crime Team.

If you would prefer to remain anonymous, please call Crimestoppers 0800 555111.

Quote reference number 12180215460 when providing details about this case.