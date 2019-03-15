Visiting penguins enjoy a beachside retreat at Sea Life

Humboldt penguins Benji, Summer, Rosie, Mumbles and Woody are just a few of the penguins enjoying chilling at their new holiday destination, Sea Life Scarborough.

The team at the centre wanted to give the penguins a great welcome, so created a beachside retreat for the new visitors, who are on holiday from Sea Life Great Yarmouth until March.

A spokesman said: “We’re very excited to have our penguin guests holidaying with us. Our Scarborough penguins have been extremely accommodating, Yogi and Gonzo in particular are very welcoming and friendly.”